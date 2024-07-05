ADVERTISEMENT

Scrapping NEET-UG 2024 not rational, will jeopardise interest of honest candidates: Centre to Supreme Court

Updated - July 05, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 05:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Scrapping the exam in entirety would seriously jeopardize the lakhs of honest candidates who attempted the question paper in 2024, the centre said

PTI

Chhatra Rashtriya Janta Dal supporters take part in a protest march to Raj Bhawan against the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue, in Patna. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Scrapping the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 examination would not be a rational step and “seriously jeopardise” lakhs of honest candidates who attempted the questions, the Centre told the Supreme Court on July 5.

In its affidavit submitted in response to a batch of petitions filed by candidates, coaching institutes and parents of the NEET-UG aspirants, the Union Ministry of Education said the government has asked the CBI to conduct a comprehensive probe into the entire gamut of alleged irregularities.

Also read: The allegations over NEET-UG 2024 | Explained

“It is also submitted that at the same time, in the absence of any proof of any large-scale breach of confidentiality in a pan-India examination, it would not be rational to scrap the entire examination and the results already declared,” the Centre said.

It added that in any examination, there are competing rights that are created whereby the interests of a large number of students who have taken the examination without adopting any unfair means must not also be jeopardised.

“Scrapping the exam in entirety would seriously jeopardize the lakhs of honest candidates who attempted the question paper in 2024,” it said.

NEET-UG exam case: CBI arrests private school owner from Godhra

The top court is scheduled to hear on July 8 a batch of pleas, including those alleging irregularities in the examination held on May 5 and seeking a direction that it be held afresh.

Allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks, have led to protests in several cities and sparring between rival political parties.

