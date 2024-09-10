‘Scorpion’ remark against Modi: SC stays defamation case proceedings against Shashi Tharoor

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) stayed further proceedings against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on the basis of a criminal defamation complaint over his alleged “scorpion on Shivling” remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Tharoor had appealed a Delhi High Court decision refusing to give him relief. The High Court had directed him to appear before a trial court on September 10, which will not be required now.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and R. Mahadevan issued notice to the Delhi government and the complainant in the case.

The notice is returnable in four weeks.

What were Shashi Tharoor’s remarks?

Mr. Tharoor had allegedly claimed in October 2018 that an unnamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader had compared Mr. Modi to “a scorpion sitting on a Shivling”.

The former Union minister had also sought quashing of the complaint itself, which was filed under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), relating to defamation. In June 2019, a Delhi court had granted bail to Mr. Tharoor in relation to the case.

Who filed the complaint?

The criminal defamation complaint had been filed in 2018 by Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar, who said his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader’s statement.

In his complaint, Mr. Babbar said that Mr. Tharoor had made the alleged scandalous remarks at the Bangalore Literature Festival. He said the Congress leader’s statement was not only “an abuse of the Hindu deity but also defamatory and an insult to BJP workers, supporters and leaders”. He added that his religious sentiments were hurt by the statement as it was not only “baseless but also misleading and defamatory”.

