SCO members must pool resources, expertise on disaster resilience: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called on the nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to adopt a collective approach to disaster resilience by pooling resources and expertise and avoiding the duplication of efforts.

He was chairing a meeting on the prevention and elimination of emergency situations on Thursday, addressing the heads of department of SCO member states. India assumed the presidency of SCO in 2022. The bloc currently comprises eight member states: China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Pakistan attended the meeting virtually.

Mr. Shah said that the SCO would probably be the largest regional organisation in the world, representing 40% of the global population, 25% of the global GDP and 22% of the world’s total land area. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India attaches special importance to disaster risk reduction and is ready to share its expertise and experience in this field for greater cooperation and mutual trust among SCO member states, he added.

Early warning systems

India believes that no hazard is small or big, and it does not leave anyone behind, Mr. Shah said, adding that India now has more accurate and timely early warning systems for drought, floods, lightning, heat waves, cold waves and cyclones. “The forecast not only warns us about the disaster but also predicts the potential impact it is likely to cause. At the time of a natural disaster, it is of great importance how quickly the relief reaches the affected area and this speed reflects the preparedness of the team and the efficiency of their training,” he said.

The Minister added that each and every life, every family and their livelihood are priceless and all possible efforts must be made to protect them. Noting that the India-led Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) has 39 members from across the world, he said that the Tsunami Early Warning System for the Indian Ocean Rim countries established by the Indian National Centre for Oceanic Information Services serves not just India but nearly two dozen other countries. India has deployed its National Disaster Response Force in disaster affected countries, including Nepal after the 2015 earthquake, and more recently, Turkiye.

Global risk reduction

“Over the past few years, the SCO region faced high intensity natural disasters with huge collateral economic losses, and huge devastation has been caused around the world by earthquakes, droughts, floods, unpredictable storms, and sea-level rise which were associated with climate change, and this has become an acute threat to global development. Risk reduction is not a local matter anymore and an action taken in one part of the world has an impact on the risk intensity in other parts of the world,” Mr. Shah said.

India has organised two knowledge sharing workshops for SCO members on mitigating the impacts of earthquakes and floods. The Minister identified five major areas for the SCO to work on: confidence building efforts in Asia, collective responsibility approach, expanding cooperation in communication and information sharing, identification of priority areas, and the use of newly developed technology in disaster resilience capacity building.

Collective responsibility

“Adopting a collective responsibility approach for disaster resilience will help SCO member States to work together, more effectively. Along with this, by pooling our resources and expertise, members can avoid duplication of efforts and resources, and this will strengthen the region’s overall disaster resilience approach. He said that the members can expand their cooperation on emergency situations by exchanging best practices of communication, coordination of response efforts and real-time information exchange,” Mr. Shah said.

The members can share their experience and knowledge in the successful use of technologies, such as artificial intelligence, remote sensing, drone technology and data analytics to improve early warning systems, and disaster risk assessment and response, he added.

