Scindia, Adityanath flag off flight connecting Ayodhya to Kolkata

January 17, 2024 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - Lucknow

With four international airports, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as an important State with air connectivity, says U.P. CM Adityanath

PTI

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has touched new heights of development. | Photo Credit: X/@JM_Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off an Air India Express flight connecting Ayodhya to Kolkata on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Scindia said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has touched new heights of development.

"Uttar Pradesh is a State that ensures India's progress. We celebrated Diwali in November last year. Meanwhile, the people of my State (Madhya Pradesh) also celebrated Diwali on December 3 after the Assembly poll results were declared. Now, we will celebrate another Diwali on January 22," he said.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on January 22.

In his address via video-conferencing, Mr. Adityanath said, "The Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held on January 22 and the entire country is excited about the event."

Scindia, Yogi flag off first flight service between Ayodhya, Bengaluru, Kolkata | Video Credit: ANI

"People are eagerly planning to visit Ayodhya. Four or five years ago, nobody could have thought that an airport would be built in Ayodhya. However, this is a reality now," the Uttar Pradesh CM added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader pointed out that Uttar Pradesh got new airports in the last more than nine years.

"With four international airports, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as an important State with air connectivity. The Prime Minister inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki airport in Ayodhya on December 30. After flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a flight service connecting Ayodhya and Kolkata has also started from today," he said.

