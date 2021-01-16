National

Science behind COVID-19 vaccines is resolute: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The science behind the COVID-19 vaccines is resolute, said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday tweeting in response to Congress MP Manish Tewari’s post questioning their safety.

Also Read | Covaxin recipients asked to sign consent form on ‘clinical trial mode’

“Concerns that I have articulated are real and not imagined. It is not fear-mongering. Look what is happening in Norway. It may be a different vaccine but do not hide behind vaccine nationalism,’’ tweeted Mr. Tewari.

The Minister responded: “Our scientists have worked at lightning speed to expedite functions that contribute to the development of a vaccine but not a single function has been circumvented. Safety above all else has been the guiding principle!’’

He lashed out at the Congress accusing it of spreading distrust and rumours.

“Manish Tewari and Congress are only passionate about spreading distrust and rumours. Open your eyes, sharing photos of eminent doctors and government functionaries getting inoculated.”

He quoted writer Charles Caleb Colton: “So blinded are we by our passions that we suffer more to be damned than to be saved.”

Also Read | COVID-19 vaccines safe, don’t believe rumours: Modi

The virtual sparring came after Mr. Tewari noted that “If the vaccine is so safe and reliable and efficacy is beyond question then how is it that not a single functionary of the government has stepped forward to get themselves vaccinated as it has happened in other countries around the world?”

As part of the first phase, All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Randeep Singh Guleria and NITI Aayog member VK Paul took the vaccine shot.

