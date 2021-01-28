Schools, colleges reopen in Manipur

IMPHAL

28 January 2021 05:11 IST

Students say they are happy since they get a chance to interact with teachers

Some schools and colleges were reopened in Manipur on Wednesday after one year. L. Malemnganba, a principal said, “The government had issued a notice on January 23 saying all colleges will be reopened from Wednesday”. He said all the 45 colleges had been reopened.

Schools and higher secondary schools in and around Imphal resumed classes. N. Prempyari, a head mistress said, “The students who attended classes on Wednesday had brought consent letters from their parents. We are maintaining social distancing. Only one student is allowed to sit in a bench and there are just 25 students in a room.”

Several teachers said they had attended awareness campaigns. Reports said social distancing is strictly maintained. Free hand sanitizers and face masks are kept at the gates of the institutions.

Parents and students are a little hesitant initially. However, government circles say more students are likely to attend classes soon. Most of the students who came to schools and colleges said they are happy since they get a chance to interact with the teachers. One student said, “I have been on online classes. However there is no interaction with the teachers.”

So far 370 persons had died in Manipur due to COVID-19 linked diseases.