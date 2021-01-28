Schools, colleges reopen in Manipur

Some schools and colleges were reopened in Manipur on Wednesday after one year. L. Malemnganba, a principal said, “The government had issued a notice on January 23 saying all colleges will be reopened from Wednesday”. He said all the 45 colleges had been reopened.
Schools and higher secondary schools in and around Imphal resumed classes. N. Prempyari, a head mistress said, “The students who attended classes on Wednesday had brought consent letters from their parents. We are maintaining social distancing. Only one student is allowed to sit in a bench and there are just 25 students in a room.”
Several teachers said they had attended awareness campaigns. Reports said social distancing is strictly maintained. Free hand sanitizers and face masks are kept at the gates of the institutions.
Parents and students are a little hesitant initially. However, government circles say more students are likely to attend classes soon. Most of the students who came to schools and colleges said they are happy since they get a chance to interact with the teachers. One student said, “I have been on online classes. However there is no interaction with the teachers.”
So far 370 persons had died in Manipur due to COVID-19 linked diseases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath