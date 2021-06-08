Schoolgirl gets plaudits from CJI for letter hailing Supreme Court’s intervention against COVID-19

CJI says her “beautiful letter” and “heart-warming” illustration captures the essence of “the judge at work”

A 10-year-old schoolgirl from Kerala has written to Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, saying how “happy and proud” she felt to see the Supreme Court make vital interventions to alleviate the sufferings of her fellow citizens in the grip of the pandemic.

“I am happy and feel proud your honourable court has moved orders for supply of oxygen and saved many lives. I understood your honourable court has initiated effective steps in bringing down COVID-19 and death rate in our country, especially in Delhi. I thank Your Honour for this. Now I feel very proud and happy,” Lidwina Joseph, a Standard V student from Thrissur in Kerala, wrote in her letter that the Supreme Court received towards May-end.

Lidwina said she got the news from The Hindu. She said she had been “much worried” about the deaths caused by the virus.

The hand-written letter, in the form of a scroll, is accompanied by a colourful illustration showing a bespectacled judge using his gavel to give the Coronavirus a knock on its head. A portrait of the Mahatma hangs from a wall behind the judge.

Chief Justice Ramana replied to Ms. Joseph, saying “I have received your beautiful letter along with a heart-warming illustration of the judge at work”.

The CJI conveyed how he was impressed by the way Lidwina kept track of the happenings in the country.

He particularly took note of the student’s concern for the well-being of her compatriots.

“I am sure you will grow up into an alert, informed and responsible citizen who will contribute immensely towards nation-building,” Chief Justice Ramana wrote in his reply.

Chief Justice Ramana also sent her a signed copy of the Constitution.