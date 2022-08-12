School syllabus to include India’s military valour of past 75 years

The Minister of Higher Education spoke at an event organised to felicitate 25 winners of the “Veer Gatha” contest of the Ministry of Defence

Jagriti Chandra NEW DELHI
August 12, 2022 22:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh poses for a group photo with winners of ‘Project Veergatha’ during a felicitation ceremony, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to inculcate patriotism among students from an early age, the government will develop a syllabus which will include the country’s military valour in the past 75 years since Independence, Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

“In order to inculcate love towards the country, and the feeling of sacrifice, the Defence Forces must develop a repository on the wars since Independence, and we will share this through a website with all the students. In the days to come this will not just be an extra-curricular activity, but will be part of a course. The work is on a new syllabus under the New Education Policy, and I urge the Defence Minister to guide us. I take up the responsibility to introduce our military valour in the past 75 years in school syllabus,” Mr. Pradhan said at an event.

“Today when we are bringing the Agneepath scheme and envisioning agniveer, at such a time the new generation [should know] about the past 75 years during which we haven’t lost a single war barring one, which was a conspiracy of China,” the Minister added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister was speaking at an event organised to felicitate 25 winners of the “Veer Gatha” contest of the Ministry of Defence. It included essay, poem and drawing competitions on the sacrifices of the Armed Forces.

Also Read
Rajnath Singh interacts with military personnel who took part in Commonwealth Games

Elevating status of competition

The Minister said that he will bring a scheme to “elevate” the status of the competition by ensuring that its winners earn credits in their school syllabus. This will be done to “permanently institutionalise” the competition programme, he said

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Defence Ministry announced the competition to motivate students to do projects based on gallantry award winners. The contest was held between October 21 and November 20, 2021. As many as 5000 schools and 8 lakh students participated in it and a total of 25 students were selected as winners.

The Education Minister said that the competition would be taken to all schools to ensure participation of 1 crore students.

“I take up the responsibility to introduce our military valour in the past 75 years in school syllabus”Dharmendra Pradhan Minister for Education

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
defence
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app