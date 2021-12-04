National

Scheme for COVID orphans draws over 5,000 applicants

The PM CARES for Children scheme provides support for education and health, and will create a corpus of ₹10 lakh for each child when he or she reaches 18 years of age. Representational image.  

The Government has received more than 5,000 applications for its scheme under the PM CARES Fund for COVID-19 orphans, it told Parliament on Friday.

“As on 02.12.2021, 5491 applications have been uploaded on the portal out of which, 3049 applications have been approved by District Magistrates after due process and 483 applications are pending for approval,” Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani told the Lok Sabha in response to a question.

The scheme is accessible through the online portal pmcaresforchildren.in

The PM CARES for Children scheme provides support for education and health, and will create a corpus of ₹10 lakh for each child when he or she reaches 18 years of age.


