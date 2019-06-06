Welfare scheme beneficiaries were 22 crore, BJP got 22 crore votes: Hardeep Singh Puri

Launching the annual sanitation survey’s first-ever quarterly ranking exercise for cities and towns, Swachh Survekshan League 2020, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister of State (independent charge) Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said the fact that beneficiaries of government schemes vote for the party in power cannot be discounted.

Referring to the Ministry’s Swachh Bharat Mission and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which respectively provide for the construction of toilets and homes, as well as the Ujjwala scheme that enables households to access cooking gas cylinders, Mr. Puri said there were a total of 22 crore beneficiaries for the various schemes that the last government had implemented.

“I used to say this even six months before the elections... our schemes have 22 crore beneficiaries. We got 22 crore votes this election,” said Mr. Puri. “I am not trying to establish a correlation between the beneficiaries of schemes and the number of votes, but anyone who suggests to me that there is no correlation, is also wrong,” asserted the minister.

“People vote in different ways... if one family gets a gas cylinder, or toilet or house, then maybe three people will vote, not everyone. You can’t at the same time discount that those who are beneficiaries will not vote,” he said.

Speaking about the quarterly rankings, which would account for 25% of the final grade for cities in next year’s ranking, Mr. Puri said this time the cleanliness assessments would happen throughout the year and feed into the annual survey.

This time, the ranking would have a special focus on parameters of waste water treatment and reuse as well as faecal sludge management. The Secretary in the ministry, Durga Shanker Mishra, said the quarterly data would be uploaded by the cities onto a central database and then verified by the ministry by asking citizens about the claims made.