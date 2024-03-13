SCBA resolution condemns its chief's letter to Prez Murmu on electoral bonds verdict

March 13, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has condemned the views expressed by its President Adish C Aggarwala in his letter to President Droupadi Murmu urging her to seek presidential reference of the apex court judgement in the electoral bonds scheme case.

Distancing itself from Mr. Aggarwala's views, the executive committee of the bar body, in its resolution issued on March 12, made it clear that the members of the panel neither authorised the SCBA president to write the letter nor support the views expressed in the communication.

“It has become expedient for the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association to make it abundantly clear that the members of the committee have neither authorised the President (Aggarwala ) to write any such letter nor do they subscribe to his views as expressed therein.

“The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association further views this act as well as the contents therein as an attempt to overreach and undermine the authority of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India and unequivocally condemn the same,” the SCBA resolution issued by its Secretary Rohit Pandey said.

The resolution said the seven-page letter of Mr. Aggarwala appears to have been written by him in his capacity as the Chairman of the All India Bar Association. “However, it is noticed that below his signature on said letter, he has inter-alia mentioned his designation as President of the Supreme Court Bar Association,” the SCBA resolution said.

The resolution was issued after Mr. Aggarwala wrote to President Murmu urging her to seek presidential reference of the apex court judgement in the electoral bonds scheme case and not to give effect to it unless the top court has reheard the matter.

The SCBA president, in his letter, had said, "Revealing the names of corporates that had contributed to different political parties would render the corporates vulnerable to victimisation. Mr. Aggarwala said if the judgment is given effect retrospectively by releasing all sensitive information, it will shatter "the reputation the nation enjoys in the international arena".

The State Bank of India (SBI) on march 12 submitted to the Election Commission the details of entities which had purchased the now-scrapped electoral bonds and political parties which received them, as it complied with the Supreme Court order to furnish information. On March 11, the Supreme Court ordered the SBI to disclose the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission by close of business hours on March 12.