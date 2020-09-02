SCBA chief Dave says he was ‘prevented’ from speaking at Mishra farewell ceremony

NEW DELHI

He writes to CJI expressing his ‘strong disappointment and condemnation’

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, wrote to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde expressing his “strong disappointment and condemnation” at the way in which he was “prevented” from speaking at the virtual farewell ceremony for Justice Arun Mishra on Wednesday.

Mr. Dave said he would not participate in any functions organised by the court till his term as SCBA president ended in December.

He defended advocate Prashant Bhushan in a suo motu contempt action recently.

“I must confess, the Supreme Court has come to such levels where the judges are afraid of the Bar. Please do remember, judges come and go, but we the Bar remain constant. We are the real strength of this great institution because we are permanent”, Mr. Dave wrote in a letter shared with the media.

Mr. Dave copied his short address wishing Justice Mishra well, in the letter to the CJI. He indicated that he may have been prevented for fear that “I might say something unpleasant”.

Recounting the series of events, Mr. Dave wrote that the court Registry had sent him a video link, inviting him to participate. He had accepted the invitation.

‘Repeatedly disconnected’

In his letter, he said he was repeatedly disconnected for “some unknown reasons”.

“But I persisted and rejoined each time”, he wrote.

Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association president Shivaji Jadhav even acknowledged his presence in his address, he said.

“I saw and heard Shri Jadhav fully and at the end of his address again, I was not requested to speak though Shri Jadhav has acknowledged my presence in his address. After that Your Lordship (the CJI) spoke, which I saw and heard, and then invited Justice Mishra to speak. At that stage realising the game plan I exited in the larger interests of the dignity of the Bar and myself”, he wrote.

Mediapersons saw the CJI repeatedly asking if anyone wanted to speak soon after Mr. Jadhav finished his address. Mr. Dave's window box was not visible on the TV screen.

“The entire episode leaves much to be desired on the part of this great Institution. The whole attempt was to prevent me from addressing on behalf of the SCBA and its EC, after having invited and invitation having been accepted. This was clearly an affront to the Bar and to me personally”, Mr. Dave wrote.