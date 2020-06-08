Scale up MGNREGA during COVID-19 crisis: Congress

Representational image only.

08 June 2020 20:04 IST

Modi’s comment that it is ‘a living monument of Congress’s failure’ has come back to haunt BJP: Singhvi

The Congress on Monday claimed that 2.19 crore households have found work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and asked the Centre to scale up and make the Act open-ended to help people during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The party’s formal demand came after its chief Sonia Gandhi wrote an open editorial in one of the newspapers on Monday in which she asked the Modi government to shun politics over it and ‘use the powerful mechanism at hand’.

In an online press conference, Rajya Sabha member and senior party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that the MGNREGA was ‘a living monument of the Congress’s failure’ had come back to haunt the BJP as their government was now heavily relying on it to provide relief and increase its allocation by ₹40,000 crore.

“Prime Minister Modi famously criticised MGNREGA on the floor of Parliament in 2014, calling it ‘a living monument of the INC’s failure’. Today, he must live with that short-sighted assessment, as MGNREGA has come to the nation’s aid in combating growing poverty. Even programmes like Swacchh Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are being merged to leverage its utility, reach and value. As on March 31, 2020, over 12 crore people cumulatively had benefited from the programme”, Mr. Singhvi said.

The party said 8 crore migrants were expected to relocate due to COVID-19. In the Supreme Court, the government has stated that 91 lakh migrants have been moved by Shramik Special trains. This number was only the start of an exodus that was taking place cross the country.

“Since the PM is compelled to fall back on a UPA scheme, it is only appropriate that we, as its authors, provide him with additional guidance for the next steps”, Mr. Singhvi said. Ten per cent advance should be paid to MGNREGA workers and 200 days of work in a year to the needy people, he added.