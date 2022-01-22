SC won’t intervene in plea to censor Kangana’s social media posts

Bench asks petitioner to either ignore her utterances or take action under criminal law

The Supreme Court on Friday did not intervene in a plea to censor the social media posts of actor Kangana Ranaut and clubbing of multiple FIRs registered against her for alleged remarks against the Sikh community.

A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud advised the petitioner, Sarsar Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal, to either ignore her utterances rather than give it undue publicity or take action under the criminal law.

The court said the writ petition was not maintainable in the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution.

The plea had sought the cases to be investigated by the Mumbai police.

The top court also said the petitioner, a member of the Sikh Community, as a public could not seek clubbing of multiple FIRs, and only the accused or informant could seek such a remedy.

"There are two possible solutions. Either you ignore the utterances made by her or avail remedy under law. We respect the community. We respect your faith ... By speaking these utterances you are doing more disservice to the cause. Don't try to prejudice the mind of the court. Don't politicise it. We have read these utterances in your file. You don't need to speak up," the Bench told Mr. Chanderpal, an advocate, as he tried to read the remarks which Ms. Ranaut had made on social media.

Mr. Chanderpal said he had filed an intervention application in a petition filed by Ms. Ranaut to quash the FIRs against her.