SC withdraws recommendation on HC judge’s appointment

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde wrote to the government withdrawing the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation to appoint Justice P.V. Ganediwala, an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court, as Permanent Judge, following her controversial decisions in two sexual assault cases.
The file on Justice Ganediwala will now be placed before the Collegium for a decision on her tenure as Additional Judge.
Justice Ganediwala’s judgments had raised objections within the judiciary itself, a source said. The Collegium had recommended her appointment as Permanent Judge only on January 20.
On January 27, a Bench led by Chief Justice Bobde stayed one of the two judgments, which said that groping a minor over her clothes does not amount to sexual assault under the POCSO Act.
The stay came on an urgent oral mentioning made by Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, who said the judgment would set a dangerous precedent and cripple the very intention of the POCSO law to protect children from sexual offenders.
The second judgment by Justice Ganediwala concluded that holding hands with a five-year-old girl and unzipping the trousers did not amount to “sexual assault” under the POCSO Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath