GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC warns against ‘over-implication’ of in-laws in dowry cases

Bench was hearing an appeal filed by the husband of the victim’s sister-in-law who was charged with harassment without any specific evidence showing his involvement in the commission of the offence in April 2011

Updated - October 29, 2024 10:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
SC warns against the danger of “over-implication” of in-laws in domestic harassment cases. File

SC warns against the danger of “over-implication” of in-laws in domestic harassment cases. File

The Supreme Court has warned State prosecution and the judiciary to guard against the danger of “over-implication” of in-laws in domestic harassment cases under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code.

The word of caution was contained in a recent judgment by a Bench of Justices C.T. Ravikumar and Sanjay Kumar.

The Bench was hearing an appeal filed by the husband of the victim’s sister-in-law. He was charged with harassment without any specific evidence showing his involvement in the commission of the offence in April 2011.

Allahabad HC directs potency test of man accused of dowry death

In fact, the court highlighted that the man had got married into the family a little over five months before the occurrence of the death.

The body of the victim was found with ligature marks on her neck and abrasions, which led her father to lodge a complaint with the Maharashtra Police. The woman’s father complained that his daughter was mentally and physically tortured by her husband and his relatives to cough up ₹5 lakh to buy a flat.

The sessions court and the Bombay High Court had dismissed the man’s plea of innocence. He had argued that there was no specific accusation or evidence against him.

In the apex court, the man said he did not even have an “opportunity to interact with the deceased much less to harass or to show cruelty to her”.

“It is a matter of common knowledge that exaggerated versions of the incident are reflected in a large number of complaints and the tendency of over-implication is also reflected in a large number of cases,” Justice Ravikumar, who wrote the judgment for the Bench, observed.

The judgment said courts had to be careful to identify instances of over-implication and to avert the suffering of ignominy and inexpiable consequences by persons like the appellant in this case.

Justice Ravikumar said the finding of guilt against the appellant was “absolutely perverse in view of the absolute absence of any evidence against him to connect him with the offence in any manner”.

Published - October 29, 2024 10:39 pm IST

Related Topics

India / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.