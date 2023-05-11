SC verdicts in Delhi L-G, Maharashtra political row cases seminal and path-breaking: Congress

May 11, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Welcoming the Supreme Court judgments on the Maharashtra political row as well as the one that defined the Delhi government’s legislative and executive powers, the Congress on May 11 described them as “seminal and path-breaking”.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, Rajya Sabha member and national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, who had argued both the cases, said the top court’s orders were a “moral, political and ethical loss for the BJP”.

“Unholy, undemocratic and ugly nature of the BJP’s underbelly has been exposed,” Mr. Singhvi told reporters. Though the Supreme Court did not restore status quo ante by reinstating Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister, Mr. Singhvi argued that the court had castigated the actions of the former Maharashtra Governor [Bhagat Singh Koshyari] and the Speaker of the Assembly.

He said the court had clearly directed the Speaker to expeditiously dispose of the petitions related to the disqualification of the legislators who had violated the official party whip. If the Speaker does not delay, prevaricate or circumvent the process, then he is left with no other option other than disqualifying the legislators who flouted the party whip.

“All substantive findings in our favour. Governor’s decision held based on irrelevant considerations. Speaker’s recognition is of a wrong whip. Whip is of political party not legislative. DQ [disqualification] petitions must be decided expeditiously. It’s a victory for Maha and the Constitution,” Mr. Singhvi had earlier tweeted.

The Congress leader also claimed that the Governor’s action of calling the floor test was illegal. “What else is left there?” he asked.

‘Representative democracy’

Speaking on the judgment pertaining to the relationship between Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, Mr. Singhvi said that “Delhi now will not be ruled by a nominated L-G and L-G controlled bureaucracy but by a representative democracy”.

Unlike other union territories, the Congress leader said Delhi enjoyed a special constitutional status under Article 239 that made it a “special entity”.

“Delhi government is accountable for people of Delhi who elected them in a democracy. Appreciate the emphasis of the Supreme Court on the exclusions [only public order, police and land]. A big win for democracy,” he said in a tweet.

In a separate tweet, CPI general secretary D. Raja said, “Supreme Court judgment in Delhi LG case is a welcome one. SC upheld the authority of the democratically elected government over the ceremonial office of LG. This decision will go a long way in affirming federalism and in taming Union’s interference in states through Governors”.