SC urges judges to ‘follow discipline’ while taking up cases

October 26, 2023 03:20 am | Updated 03:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court has said judges have to follow discipline and ought not to take up any case unless it is specifically assigned to their Bench by the Chief Justice.

A Bench led by Justice A.S. Oka said taking up a case not specifically assigned by the Chief Justice was in fact an “act of gross impropriety”.

The top court was recently hearing an appeal against an order passed by the Rajasthan High Court in a plea by three persons for protection from arrest.

The Bench asked how the three accused had approached the High Court multiple times in the same case.

The top court said the attempts to get some sort of interim relief made by the accused in the High Court amounted to a “classic case of forum hunting” and a gross abuse of law.

“If courts allow such sharp practices, the roster notified by the Chief Justice will have no meaning,” the top court said.