ADVERTISEMENT

SC urges Ajit Pawar faction of NCP to desist from using Sharad Pawar’s face on their public notices

March 14, 2024 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

Justice Kant also urged Mr. Ajit Pawar to publish a clarification so that the public and rank and file of the party have the right picture

The Hindu Bureau

Sharad Pawar. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Supreme Court on March 14 sought a response from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on a plea of the Sharad Pawar group alleging misuse of his name and pictures for political gains.

“You have chosen to go your separate way. We want a categorical and unconditional assurance that you will not use his face or name in association with your party,” Justice Surya Kant told Ajit Pawar’s lawyer.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan asked the Ajit Pawar faction to file its response by March 16 to Sharad Pawar’s plea and fixed it for further hearing on March 19.

Earlier, the top court had directed that the Election Commission’s order of February 7 allotting ‘Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar’ as the party name for the Sharad Pawar faction will continue till further orders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It had also sought a response from the Ajit Pawar-led faction on a plea of Sharad Pawar against the February 6 order of the Election Commission recognising the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister-led group as the real NCP.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US