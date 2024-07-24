Supreme Court urges a balance between railway needs in Haldwani and right to shelter of ‘encroacher’ families

The Supreme Court on July 24 urged a balance to be struck between railway infrastructure development at Haldwani, considered to be the doorway to the hills in Uttarakhand, and the fundamental right to shelter of nearly 50,000 people accused of illegally living on railway land.

“They are also human beings…” a Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant observed.

The court said while it cannot be ruthless about the fate of these families, its orders cannot also be misinterpreted as a note of encouragement for future encroachments on public land.

The hearing was based on an application filed by the railways, represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, to modify a January 2023 apex court order staying a Uttarakhand High Court direction to evict these families within a week, even using paramilitary forces. Ms. Bhati said a flooding Ghaula River has disrupted railway operations in the region. The railway needed more land urgently to lay new tracks.

Rehabilitation plan

But the Bench made it clear these families, who had been occupying the land for decades, deserve a proper rehabilitation plan.

The court directed the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary to meet with the railway authorities and the Ministry of Urban Affairs to iron out a “fair and equitable” rehabilitation project for the families.

The authorities have been asked to zero in on the land for the new railway tracks and the site for the proposed rehabilitation project besides identifying the families who would be its beneficiaries.

The court listed the case for September.

The Bench was briefed by Ms. Bhati that over 30 hectares of public land have been encroached on, and that there were about 4,365 houses involved. She said separate proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act 1971 were pending against the families.

The court noted that a public interest litigation may not be the right avenue to resolve the issue as many of the families were claiming title to the land involved.

The January 5, 2023 stay order had followed protests by thousands of residents of Banbhulpura against the removal of the alleged encroachments, saying it would render them homeless and jeopardise the future of their school-going children.

“Ours is a welfare state where government authorities need to work towards the well-being and prosperity of the citizens. In the present case, they have proceeded without following due process to issue ex-parte orders against the petitioners and produce arbitrary demarcation report… Such an approach shows an absolute disregard to procedure of law and is in complete violation of basic humanitarian and fundamental rights,” the affected families had contended in the Supreme Court.

