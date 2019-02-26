SC transfers Kalburgi murder case to SIT probing Gauri Lankesh killing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the investigation into the murder of M.M. Kalburgi to the same Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

A Bench of Justices Rohinton F. Nariman and Vineet Saran directed the Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court to monitor the SIT investigation.

The Kalburgi death was earlier investigated by the Karnataka CID.

Initially, the court contemplated having the Bombay High Court monitor the Kalburgi case. The Bombay High Court is currently monitoring the murders ofactivists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare. A line of argument had been raised before the Supreme Court that all four cases were inter-linked.

“If four cases are linked to each other, they should have the same SIT and one High Court to monitor them,” Justice Nariman suggested orally.

But Karnataka’s Additional Advocate General Devadutt Kamat objected, submitting that there was an SIT already probing the Lankesh case.

“The Lankesh case is linked to Kalburgi probe. There is no point giving the Kalburgi case now to the Maharashtra SIT,” Mr. Kamat submitted, to which the Bench agreed.

The court is hearing a petition filed by Umadevi Kalburgi for a comprehensive, fair and co-ordinated probe into the brutal deaths of her husband, Kalburgi, Lankesh, Dabholkar and Pansare.

The Karnataka government has always maintained that the investigation of both Kalburgi and Lankesh murders should remain in the State. Lankesh was shot dead in broad daylight in front of her Bengaluru residence on September 5, 2017. A Kendriya Sahitya Akademi awardee and anti-superstition activist, Kalburgi, was shot dead at his Bengaluru residence on August 30, 2015.

Umadevi believes the very same shooters behind the murders of Pansare on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapur, Maharashtra and Dr. Narendra Dabholkar on August 20, 2013 in Pune were behind her husband’s murder in 2015.