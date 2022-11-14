SC to set up fresh bench to hear pleas of home buyers against Amrapali Group

November 14, 2022 12:41 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The top court had directed a probe by the ED into alleged money laundering by realtors, providing relief to over 42,000 home buyers of the Amrapali Group with the verdict

PTI

A view of the Amrapali buildings | File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will constitute a fresh bench to hear the plea of home buyers seeking delivery of their homes booked with the Amrapali group.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice J.B. Pardiwala was urged by a counsel for home buyers to set up a fresh bench as the matters pertaining to the Amrapali group were being heard by a bench headed by the then CJI U.U. Lalit, who demitted office on November 8.

Also read | Ready to undertake projects of Amrapali group, NBCC tells SC

“I will constitute a bench,” the CJI said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The plea was mentioned by lawyer M.L. Lahoty, appearing for home buyers.

He said that a fresh bench was needed to be set up for hearing the grievances of home buyers.

Trending

  1. Nalini, five other Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts walk out of prison
  2. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  3. Joe Biden pleased with election turnout, says reflects quality of party's candidates
  4. Research first: On the UGC move on research papers by Ph.D. scholars
  5. How to watch or stream Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 live in India

A bench of the then CJI Lalit, since retired, and Justice Bela M Trivedi had been hearing the batch of petitions relating to the Amrapali group.

The apex court, in its July 23, 2019 verdict, had cracked down on errant builders for breaching the trust reposed by home buyers and ordered the cancellation of registration of the Amrapali group under real estate law RERA and ousted it from prime properties in the national capital region (NCR) by nixing land leases.

The top court had directed a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged money laundering by realtors, providing relief to over 42,000 home buyers of the Amrapali Group with the verdict.

Besides the Enforcement Directorate, the Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of the Delhi Police and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) have also been investigating various cases lodged against former officials of the real estate group.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US