SC to seek SoP for ease of access to disabled in airports

February 26, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on February 26 said it will consider asking the Centre and stakeholders, including the Airports Authority of India (AAI), to frame a standard operating procedure (SoP) to ensure ease of access to persons with disabilities in airports.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud made the oral observation after hearing the submissions made on behalf of a wheelchair-bound woman who was repeatedly asked to stand up for her security check at the Kolkata airport.

The petition was filed by Arushi Singh, through her counsel, advocate Abiha Zaidi.

The lawyer narrated to the court that the petitioner suffered from 75% disability. “When she was travelling, she asked for assistance. But no one came. During the screening, she was asked multiple times to stand. They asked why she cannot stand for a few minutes,” the lawyer submitted.

The Chief Justice advised the counsel to serve a copy of the petition at the Supreme Court’s central agency for giving it to the government. “We will ask them to lay down the SoP for handling wheelchair issues,” the CJI said.