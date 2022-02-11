SC to refer to job quota laws in other States

New Delhi

Top court tells Haryana govt. to submit details

The Supreme Court on Friday is considering widening the ambit of its examination of a Haryana law granting 75% quota for locals in private sector, to similar laws said to be prevalent in States such as Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand.

A Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao asked the Haryana government to submit details of cases on domicile quota laws pending in the High Courts of Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand.

"We have been informed that such policies are also there in Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh and are pending adjudication in High Courts," Justice Rao remarked.

The Bench was hearing an appeal filed by the Haryana government against a Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the implementation of the Haryana Employment of Local Candidates Act of 2020, which provides 75% quota for locals in private sector.

The government has argued that the Division Bench of the High Court admitted multiple petitions against the implementation of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 and cursorily stayed the law within minutes.

The law provided for reserving 75% of new jobs – paying salary of less than ₹30,000 a month – for local candidates, in various privately managed companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms etc.