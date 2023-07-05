SC to pass order on July 6 on a plea by Vivekananda Reddy’s PA challenging pardon given to approver

July 05, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved for orders a plea for clarification filed by the private assistant of murdered former Andhra Pradesh Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

A Bench led by Justice Krishna Murari said it would pass the order on July 6.

The applicant, M.V. Krishna Reddy, claims that he is the real “victim” of the crime and seeks to challenge the pardon given to Shaik Dastagiri, an accused who has turned approver, by the trial court in November 2021. He has also opposed the anticipatory bail granted to Dastagiri. He has blamed the CBI for “facilitating” both the orders of pardon and anticipatory bail. The former employee of the killed Minister argued that being the first informant, he was the “person competent” to challenge the two orders.

Krishna Reddy has sought clarification of an “ex-parte” Supreme Court order on October 10, 2022, which had said the legality of the pardon granted to Dastagiri would be considered on merits if a competent person challenged it in appropriate proceedings. Krishna Reddy, represented by senior advocate Kaushik Chaudhary, said he was that competent person.

Questions locus standi

However, his claim was contested by Suneetha Narreddy, the daughter of the slain minister, in the apex court through an intervention application. Ms. Narreddy, through senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and advocate Jesal Wahi, argued in the top court that “first informant” was not necessarily always the victim of a crime. Ms. Narreddy alleged that Krishna Reddy’s attempt was aimed to discredit the statements made by Dastagiri, as approver and dilute the CBI investigation in favour of the accused persons. Ms. Narreddy said Dastagiri’s statements had shed light into the crime for the CBI. In fact, Mr. Luthra questioned the very locus standi of Krishna Reddy.

Ms. Narreddy alleged that Krishna Reddy was arrested in the case on March 28, 2019. “As per a newspaper report, Respondent No.3 [Krishna Reddy] has now been named as suspect/accused in the supplementary chargesheet filed on June 30, 2023,” she said.

On Wednesday, the apex court Bench suggested referring the dispute to the Telangana High Court while keeping the rival claims on locus standi and accusations regarding the orders of pardon and anticipatory bail open for debate by all the parties concerned.

“Without recording any findings with respect to anything, we will send the parties back to the High Court, leaving it open for debate. All of you can go before the High Court in this petition [filed by Krishna Reddy] and raise whatever objections you have regarding locus standi… let the High Court decide,” Justice Murari observed orally.

In his petition, Krishna Reddy contended that the pardon and anticipatory bail were “given at the instance of the CBI”.

“CBI chose not to do custodial interrogation and narco analysis of Dastagiri [accused number 4] to unravel the truth despite him being the assailant, conspirator… This is a sinister attempt to create false evidence against innocent persons,” Krishna Reddy claimed.

Countering, Ms. Narreddy said that “he [Krishna Reddy] has made contentions similar to those made by the accused, pointed fingers at the investigating agency, raised arguments defending the accused, virtually giving them a clean chit. It was subsequent to Dastagiri’s evidence that crucial evidence came to light and the CBI was able to make progress. The statements given by the approver are corroborated by the call data and location of the phones of the accused at the house of Y.S. Avinash Reddy [Kadapa MP]... Merely because the FIR was registered pursuant to his information, he should not be allowed to interfere with the investigation”.

Ms. Narreddy reminded the court that she and her mother had been pursuing justice for the “gruesome murder” of Vivekananda Reddy in his house at Pulivendula in Kadapa on the intervening night of March 14-15, 2019.

Vivekananda Reddy was the brother of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (former Chief Minister of united State of Andhra Pradesh) and uncle of Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the Opposition Leader at the time of the incident.

