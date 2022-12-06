SC to host a ‘hackathon’ event for the first time in its history

December 06, 2022 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court, for the first time in its 72-year history, is hosting a ‘hackathon’ event, a clear signal that it is looking to the public and the youth of the country to bring innovations to make justice delivery system more efficient.

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the event would be an opportunity to engage in “collaborative brainstorming”.

A statement from the Supreme Court said the goal is to “bring in evolution by inclusion of a new methodology for upgrading the ecosystem by generating out-of-the-box, open, innovative ideas”.

The event brings to focus the court’s efforts to find an independent and exclusive online platform to livestream proceedings of courts around the country for public consumption.

Recently, the Supreme Court Registry candidly admitted that it had neither technical nor infrastructural expertise to independently host live streaming of apex court hearings and was constrained to depend on third-party apps and solutions. The court is currently live-streaming its Constitution Bench hearings through the National Informatics Centre (NIC) webcast on YouTube.

However, technical constraints have not stopped the Chandrachud Court from launching a Right to Information (RTI) portal for seeking information from the top court. The court is conscious that edited snippets of the court proceedings are being used by third parties without context.

The Chief Justice has repeatedly said that the court has travelled a long distance from the days when the pandemic had caught it unawares. The court had to improvise quickly from the traditional physical hearings to video conferencing as the impact of the pandemic took its toll and time before drifting away.

Presently, the court has lawyers joining in for hearing both physically and virtually. There is an app for registered lawyers and journalists on the Supreme Court website. Virtual links on WebEx are also shared with lawyers and litigants who appear in person for their cases.

Chief Justice Chandrachud, who had chaired the e-committee of the court through the pandemic days, said that more thought ought to be given to provide seamless access to lawyers and litigants who may not even have a laptop or a mobile phone to access justice in the Supreme Court.

Further, the court is moving towards becoming completely paperless. A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud has taken the maiden step in this regard. Instead of the usual bulky files, all five judges on that Bench hear the cases with a laptop or a tablet plugged next to them.

The court is also looking to improve its system for filing of cases and an automated system for listing them before various Benches with minimum human interface. The court had faced one of its worst controversies when four of its senior most judges had gone public against their then CJI for selective listing of cases before particular Benches.

The Supreme Court, on Monday, said it was looking for “practical propositions” to better its day-to-day functioning.

The hackathon event would be organised under the supervision of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. Presentations of 18 of the best ideas would be made before the Chief Justice, apex court judges and others. Suggestions made by the participants should be within the ambit of the provisions of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013.

“Larger hackathons are proposed to be organised in future also under the aegis of various Committees of judges of the Supreme Court on the various topics of importance for the efficient functioning of the judicial system,” the Supreme Court statement said.