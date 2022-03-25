SC to hear Tushar Gandhi’s plea against ‘redevelopment’ of Sabarmati Ashram

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson has moved the apex court against Gujarat HC’s decision rejecting his plea

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear next week Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, who has challenged the “redevelopment” of the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

Chief Justice N.V. Ramana agreed to list the case after an oral mentioning was made by senior advocate Indira Jaising on behalf of Mr. Gandhi. Ms. Jaising cited urgency, saying the Gujarat government project was already underway.

“The urgency is that construction is going on,” Ms. Jaising submitted.

Mr. Gandhi has moved the apex court against the Gujarat High Court’s decision rejecting his plea on an assurance by the State government that the project would “not touch” three key attractions in the one-acre area housing the main ashram.

“The government has given an assurance that the existing ashram, which is in an area of one acre, will not be disturbed, and it will be maintained as it is. Thus, all the fears and apprehensions of the petitioner stand allayed in the government’s order,” the High Court had said.

Joint project

The ₹1,200-crore Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project has been jointly undertaken by the State and the Central government for developing the ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived from 1917 to 1930.

The project would be developed over an area of 55 acres from the existing five acres by bringing together heritage buildings and restoring the surroundings.