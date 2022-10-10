SC to hear on Oct. 11 Satyendar Jain’s plea challenging transfer of bail to another court

The Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed Mr. Jain's appeal against the transfer of his bail plea to another court.

Legal Correspondent NEW DELHI
October 10, 2022 15:58 IST

File photo of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Supreme Court on October 10, 2022 agreed to hear on October 11 a plea filed by Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain challenging the transfer of his plea for bail from one Special Court to another in New Delhi on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit said the case would be listed as the first item on October 11, 2022.

The Minister's plea was orally mentioned for urgent hearing by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

The challenge stems from an order passed by the Principal District and Sessions Court allowing ED's application to transfer Mr. Jain's bail plea from Special Judge Geetanjali Goel to Special Judge Vikas Dhull.

ED had raised apprehensions of bias. The agency had contended that its objections to shifting Mr. Jain to a hospital was not considered by the Special Court. ED had argued that Mr. Jain was malingering.

The ED had arrested Mr. Jain and two others in a money laundering case based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act..

