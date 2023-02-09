SC to hear pleas seeking a probe into Hindenburg report today

February 09, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear petitions seeking a probe into U.S.-based firm Hindenburg Research’s report that led to the value of Adani Group shares taking a massive plunge in the stock market.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said on Thursday (February 9) that the case would be taken up by the court on Friday, while tagging a petition filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari seeking the formation of a committee monitored by a retired judge of the top court to inquire and investigate into the Hindenburg report.

A public interest litigation petition filed by advocate Manoharlal Sharma with similar prayers would also come up for hearing in the top court. Mr. Sharma has accused the short-seller firm of deliberately releasing the report against the Adani group just before its ₹ 20,000 crore follow-on public offer.

The petition asked why market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) did not suspend trading in the short-selling stock to save investors. “They secured billions of profits by butchering citizens of India. However, SEBI did not suspend trading in the stock specially qua to the Adani Group of the companies and allowed short-sellers to exploit innocent investors,” the petition alleged.