HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC to hear pleas seeking a probe into Hindenburg report today

Top court tags petition filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari to plea by advocate Manoharlal Sharma

February 09, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court of India.

Supreme Court of India. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear petitions seeking a probe into U.S.-based firm Hindenburg Research’s report that led to the value of Adani Group shares taking a massive plunge in the stock market.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said on Thursday (February 9) that the case would be taken up by the court on Friday, while tagging a petition filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari seeking the formation of a committee monitored by a retired judge of the top court to inquire and investigate into the Hindenburg report.

Explained | Adani Group stocks: What is Hindenburg Research, and how does a short seller operate? 

A public interest litigation petition filed by advocate Manoharlal Sharma with similar prayers would also come up for hearing in the top court. Mr. Sharma has accused the short-seller firm of deliberately releasing the report against the Adani group just before its ₹ 20,000 crore follow-on public offer.

The petition asked why market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) did not suspend trading in the short-selling stock to save investors. “They secured billions of profits by butchering citizens of India. However, SEBI did not suspend trading in the stock specially qua to the Adani Group of the companies and allowed short-sellers to exploit innocent investors,” the petition alleged.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.