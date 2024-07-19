Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on July 19, 2024, said a petition seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe each and every instance of quid pro quo, corruption, and kickbacks revealed through the disclosure of details of the electoral bonds would be listed for hearing on July 22.

The petition was filed by Common Cause and Centre for Public Interest Litigation, represented by advocates Prashant Bhushan, Neha Rathi, and Cheryl D’Souza.

The Chief Justice informed Mr. Bhushan during an oral mentioning.

The petition submitted that some of the country’s main investigative agencies like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, and the Income Tax Department “appear to have become accessories to corruption”.

Several firms that were under investigation by these agencies have donated large sums of money to the ruling party, potentially to influence the outcomes of probes, the petition has said.

“Thus, the investigation, in this case, would not only need to unravel the entire conspiracy in each instance, which would involve officers of the company, officials of the government, and functionaries of political parties but also the officers concerned of agencies like the ED/IT and CBI etc., who appear to have become part of this conspiracy,” it has submitted.

Referring to reports and extensive data mining done by The Hindu and other media outlets, the petition has said the information published reveals that the bulk of the bonds appear to have been given as quid pro quo arrangements by corporates to political parties.

“Though these apparent payoffs amount to several thousand crores, they appear to have influenced contracts worth lakhs of crores and regulatory inaction by agencies worth thousands of crores and also appear to have allowed substandard or dangerous drugs to be sold in the market, endangering the lives of millions of people in the country. That is why the electoral bonds scam has been called by many astute observers as the largest scam in India so far, and perhaps in the world,” the petition has said.

