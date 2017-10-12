SC to hear plea on cab services

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea to regulate app-based cab services to make the companies accountable for offences committed by their drivers.

A Bench led by Justice Madan B. Lokur took notice of the fact that the most of these companies are headquartered abroad.

"The issue of regulating public transport including internet based taxi services will be taken up on December 7," the apex court said.

The Bench decided to take up the issue after its amicus curiae and senior advocate Indira Jaising pointed to incidents of sexual harassment faced by women passengers from taxi drivers.

The issue came up while the court was hearing submissions for a uniform rape compensation scheme for victims. Several petitions were filed following the Nirbhaya gang-rape case raising concerns over women's safety.

On the point of the scheme, the Bench asked the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to draft a model framework for release of funds under the Victim Compensation Scheme by December 31.

It asked NALSA to set up a committee to prepare model rules for victim compensation for sexual abuse and acid attack victims.

Ms. Jaising further raised the question of victim protection, pointing out that many succumb to the pressure of the accused and turn hostile.

The amicus said she went through 36 schemes related to rape survivor compensation and extracted the best practices for the court to look into.