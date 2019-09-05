SC to hear plea of Mufti’s daughter

The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a petition filed by the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, seeking permission to meet her mother who has been under detention since August 5.
The former Chief Minister has been under detention since the Centre imposed a clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir following the withdrawal of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the State. Many of the State’s political leaders including another former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, continue to be under detention, with no access to the outside world.
In her petition, Ms. Iltija said she was worried about her mother’s health and wanted to meet her. Her plea is similar to that of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, based on which he was allowed to visit party colleague M.Y. Tarigami in Srinagar recently.
