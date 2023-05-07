SC to hear plea for SIT into Manipur clashes on May 8

May 07, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled on May 8 to hear a petition filed by a Delhi-based body for Manipur tribal communities seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to investigate the attacks and violence which has gripped the northeastern State.

The petition, filed on May 6 was urgently listed for hearing, on May 8 before a three-judge Bench headed by the Chief Justice and accompanied by Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala.

The petition filed by Manipur Tribal Forum, through advocate Satya Mitra, said the situation in the State was “extreme” and these “attacks had the full support of the party in power in the State as well as the Centre which supports the dominant group and has planned the attacks on account of a non-secular agenda”.

The Manipur Tribal Forum said there have been sparks even in the national capital where Kukis have come under attack by the “dominant community”.

“The assaults have also spread to Delhi where the Kukis in Delhi are also coming under attack by the dominant community. Similar attacks are also taking place in Meghalaya,” it said.

The petition said armed groups were seen roving with semi-automatic weapons, doing house searches, in Manipur.

“Petitioners have a few videos and photos of the assailants during the assault on the tribals and some of these videos and photos show burning of churches, beating of tribals and assailants walking around with semi-automatic weapons, which is surprising because even the police force would not be in possession of such modern and deadly weapons,” the petition said.

It said there was also a spread of online hate speech.

The forum said the attacks began on May 3. “Up to today, approximately 41 churches have been razed to the ground, wherein the mobs went on a rampage, burning houses and vehicles, and business establishments and even hospitals belonging to the tribals,” the petition said.

It has asked the apex court to order a team to be put together to conduct an inquiry into the villages burnt and assess the value of property destroyed in the violence. The petition has listed at least 58 villages in this regard. The petition said the State should be directed to compensate the people and reconstruct the churches.

“Thirty tribals were killed by the dominant community and 132 injured… Neither FIR was registered nor was there any investigation taking place as the police itself is on the side of the dominant community and has stood by idle while the killings took place,” the petition alleged.

The forum has urged the court to direct an SIT to be headed by a former DGP of Assam to investigate and prosecute the crimes.

The tribal body has alleged that the conditions faced by tribal people sheltered in six CRPF camps are “deplorable and pathetic”. “Each of them holds approximately a thousand-odd tribals and more, with many of them without food and most of them have not been able to have a bath for days. Their conditions are deplorable and pathetic,” the petition said.

It has sought a direction to take the tribal people back to their homes in the hill districts.