SC to hear plea against Kashmir clampdown, arrest of leaders

Supreme Court in New Delhi

Supreme Court in New Delhi   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra will hear the petition filed by activist Tehseen Poonawalla.

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday for the first time a petition highlighting certain “regressive measures” adopted by the government before the abrogation of Article 370, by which special rights and privileges accorded to the people of Jammu and Kashmir were scrapped through a Presidential Order on August 5.

The government, within hours of announcing the notification of the Presidential Order on August 5, tabled the Bill to reorganise the State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Bill was successfully passed in Parliament.

The Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra will hear the petition filed by activist Tehseen Poonawalla, who has not expressed an opinion on the amendment to Article 370 but objects to measures adopted by the government, including the snapping of communication and restrictions imposed on media Jammu and Kashmir.

He has sought the setting up of a judicial commission to enquire into the government action and also the release of leaders including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

“The inhabitants of J&K are suffering on account of unwarranted imposition of curfew and/or restrictions under Section 144,” he said.

