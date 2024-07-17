GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC to hear plea against detention of Youtuber Savukku Shankar on July 18

Published - July 17, 2024 12:14 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court has orally remarked that Tamil Nadu should not end up being too harsh on Youtuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar, while referring to his preventive detention under the Goondas Act.

Hearing a plea filed by Mr. Shankar’s mother on Monday, a Bench led by Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia questioned whether Mr. Shankar was a “threat to national security”.

The Bench mooted why it should not intervene to grant Mr. Shankar interim protection.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, for Tamil Nadu, said Mr. Shankar was a habitual offender” who had made denigrating remarks against women police personnel during an interview.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave and advocate Balaji Srinivasan appeared for Mr. Shankar.

The Bench scheduled the case on July 18 for a detailed hearing.

Recently, the Madras High Court had delivered a split verdict on the legality of the detaining Mr. Shankar under the Goondas Act in the wake of his arrest in five different cases, including for denigrating women police personnel in an interview and possession of ganja.

