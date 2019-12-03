National

SC to hear PIL seeking greater autonomy for ECI

Supreme Court of India. | File

Supreme Court of India. | File   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

more-in

SC lists hearing after four weeks on PIL seeking chief election commissioner and election commissioners be appointed by a three-member collegium

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear after four weeks a public interest litigation seeking that the chief election commissioner and election commissioners be appointed by a three-member collegium.

The collegium will comprise the Prime Minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S.A Bobde and justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant took note of submissions that the plea needed an urgent hearing.

“We will list it for hearing after four weeks,” the bench said.

BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay has filed the PIL seeking to ensure more autonomy for the chief election commissioner’s (CEC) office and election commissioners.

The plea has also sought an independent secretariat for the Election Commission of India (ECI) and that it should also be given the power to make rules.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 1:16:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sc-to-hear-pil-seeking-greater-autonomy-for-eci/article30146740.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY