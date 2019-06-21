SC to hear petition on female advocate’s death

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Tuesday a petition seeking CBI inquiry into the murder of advocate Darvesh Yadav inside the Agra court premises during a victory procession on her election as president of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council.

Ms. Yadav, the first woman president of the state Bar Council, was shot thrice by another lawyer Manish Sharma, who allegedly had been her long-time acquaintance. Mr Sharma reportedly shot himself immediately, the petition filed by advocate Indu Kaul said.

“Darvesh Yadav succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Manish Sharma was taken to the hospital where he died later,” the petition said.

Ms. Kaul sought direction for providing police security to lady advocates in court premises and its amenities beyond court working hours throughout the country.

She highlighted other incidents suffered by lady advocates in the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and districts courts in Delhi.

She submitted that the chamber blocks in the court premises have no police person deployed. “Male and female restrooms which have common wall and are often found poorly lit which again makes it vulnerable for lady advocates when they use the restroom facility,” she said.