SC to hear on March 5 plea against detention of Omar Abdullah under PSA

New Delhi

02 March 2020 13:01 IST

“Yes, it is a matter of personal liberty,” says Justice Arun Mishra

A Supreme Court Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra on Monday agreed to hear on March 5 a habeas corpus petition filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot to know the whereabouts of her brother and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who has been detained under the Public Safety Act.

Justice Mishra acknowledged the plea made by Ms. Abdullah’s lawyers, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Gopal Sankaranarayanan, for an urgent hearing.

“Yes, it is a matter of personal liberty,” Justice Mishra said, even as Justice Indira Banerjee nodded her head in agreement.

Advertising

Advertising

The court was ready to hear the case on March 3, but Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, for the Centre, submitted that he was appearing before another Bench and would not be able to make it.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the J&K government, submitted its reply to Ms. Abdullah’s petition in the courtroom at the beginning of the hearing. Mr. Sibal briefly objected to how the government’s reply was being handed over in court rather than being filed in the Registry so that petitioners would get time to study it before the court hearing. However, he said Ms. Abdullah would file her rejoinder before the next hearing.

Also read | Extended folly: On invocation of PSA against Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti

Mr. Venugopal, in the short hearing, argued that there was no reason given by Ms. Abdullah as to why she did not approach the J&K High Court and chose to directly come to the Supreme Court.

“There are judgments of the Supreme Court that High Courts should be approached first in cases of detention,” he argued.

In her petition, Ms. Pilot has urged the apex court for issuance of a writ of habeas corpus for authorities to forthwith produce her brother before the court and set him at liberty.

Ms. Pilot said she was gravely concerned about the welfare, safety and security of her brother. He was already under detention from August 5 last year — the day the Centre removed the special rights of the Kashmiri people under Article 370 — when the PSA was slapped on him on February 5.

She said she was shocked to learn that, just like what happened to their father, the government, had imposed a fresh lease of detention under the PSA on her brother too.

The petition explained that Mr. Abdullah’s detention from August 5 under Section 107 CrPC (security for keeping the peace) was scheduled to end on February 5. His release was imminent. He had served the maximum period of detention.

On February 5, the Executive Magistrate, instead of releasing him, ordered his further detention under Section 8 of the Public Safety Act of 1978 in an “arbitrary exercise of power”.

In fact, she said that during the past six months there had been no effort by authorities to verify the truth behind the “information” that Mr. Abdullah was a threat to peace. In fact, on the other hand, there were reams of material in the form of tweets and public statements vouching for his exemplary conduct to maintain peace.

Ms. Pilot urged there was danger to her brother’s life and liberty.

The petition said the government, in its PSA dossier on charging Mr. Abdullah, had described him as a threat to public safety. It said he was “planning activities against the Union government”. It also highlighted “his popularity and potential to draw voters to polling booths”.

The petition argued that the detention order was illegal as it conflated ‘governmental policy’ with the ‘Indian State’, suggesting that any opposition to the former constituted a threat to the latter.

“This is wholly antithetical to a democratic polity and undermines the Constitution,” it added.