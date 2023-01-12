ADVERTISEMENT

SC to hear Kerala plea on buffer zone on January 16

January 12, 2023 02:06 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - NEW DELHI

The apex court had issued a directive to have a one-km ecologically sensitive zone around protected forests and sanctuaries

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court had issued a directive to have a one-km ecologically sensitive zone around protected forests and sanctuaries. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would on January 16 hear a plea by Kerala to relax a directive to have a one-km ecologically sensitive zone (ESZ) around protected forests and sanctuaries.

Appearing before a Bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta said even the State High Court complex, for that matter, came within the Mangalavanam bird sanctuary.

Comment: Buffer zone | A participatory mapping exercise

Kerala has already filed a review petition against the court judgment in June last year. The judgment had referred to Environment Ministry guidelines highlighting that ESZs around national parks, forests and sanctuaries would function as a “shock absorber” for the protected areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Centre and Tamil Nadu have also sought clarification of the judgment. Kerala has argued that the judgment would lead to massive displacement of people living in the vicinity of forest areas. Even worse, the judgment would strip thousands of Scheduled Tribe families and forest dwellers of their vested rights.

ALSO READ
About 63,500 complaints against buffer zone mapping in Kerala received, nearly 38% resolved

Kerala had noted that its population density was twice that of the entire country as per the 2011 Census. Human habitations were there in the areas coming within one km of the protected areas. Large numbers of small and medium townships with human habitations and attendant facilities had developed, decades ago within the vicinity of the protected areas and within the proposed buffer zone of one km.

Further, the judgment would affect the assignment of entire parcels of land by the State under the Kerala Land Assignment (Regularisation of Occupations of Forest Lands Prior to 01-1-1977) Special Rules of 1993.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US