SC to hear Mistry’s plea urging review of court’s 2021 ruling

Bench to hear ousted Tata Sons chief’s petition on March 9

The Supreme Court has, in a majority order, decided to hear a petition filed by the Shapoorji Pallonji group’s scion Cyrus Mistry seeking a review of its March 2021 judgment upholding his ouster as executive chairman of Tata Sons Private Limited.

A three-judge Bench of Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, in an order passed in-chamber on February 15 but released on Monday, scheduled the review hearing for March 9.

The CJI and Justice A.S. Bopanna in a majority view ruled: “Applications seeking oral hearing of the review petitions are allowed”.

Justice V. Ramasubramanian, however, dissented saying there was no ground to entertain Mr. Mistry’s petition. “With utmost respect, I regret my inability to agree with the order. I have carefully gone through the review petitions and I do not find any valid ground to review the judgment. The grounds raised in the review petitions do not fall within the parameters of a review and hence the applications seeking oral hearing deserve to be dismissed,” he said.

The apex court had, in March last year, set aside a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal decision to reinstate Mr. Mistry as Tata Son’s executive chairman.

Mr. Mistry was initially only removed from the post of executive chairman of Tata Sons. However, his subsequent actions led to his removal as a director, the court had observed, adding, “Cyrus Pallonji Mistry himself invited trouble”.