SC to hear Maharashtra govt.'s plea on June 3 against premature release of gangster Arun Gawli

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of the Maharashtra government challenging a Bombay High Court order which paved the way for premature release of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, who is serving life imprisonment in a murder case.

A Vacation Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta will hear the plea of the State government in which they had opposed the premature release of Mr. Gawli, who was also convicted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

On April 5, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court had allowed the plea of Mr. Gawli in which he had sought direction to the State government for his premature release on account of the remission policy dated January 10, 2006, which was prevailing on the date of his conviction on August 31, 2012.

Mr. Gawli, who is undergoing life imprisonment in the 2007 murder case of Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar, has claimed to have complied with all the conditions of the 2006 policy. He said the rejection of his application for premature release by the State authorities is unjust, arbitrary and is liable to be set aside.

Mr. Gawli has contended that he has completed 65 years of age and has been certified as weak by the Medical Board making him eligible for availing the benefit of the policy.

State govt. opposes plea for premature release

The State government, however, has opposed his plea before the High Court for premature release, saying revised guidelines dated March 18, 2010, for premature release contemplates that there shall be no premature release of a convict of organised crime unless he undergoes 40 years of actual imprisonment.

The High Court rejected the submission of the State government, terming it as "totally misconceived" and said the revised guidelines of 2010 were general in nature. It had said the 2006 policy was specifically framed for the benefit of prisoners who were of advanced age and physically weak, and the 2010 guidelines would not apply at all.

"In view of the above discussion, we hold that the petitioner is entitled to the benefits flowing from the remission policy dated January 10, 2006, which was prevailing on the date of his conviction. We also hold that by applying the rule of ejusdem generis, convicts of MCOC Act cannot be excluded from availing the benefits of the said policy. Writ Petition is accordingly allowed," the court had ordered.

It has given the State government authorities four weeks to pass a consequential order in that regard from the date of uploading of the order. However, on May 9, the State government again moved the court seeking four months time for implementation of the April 5 order, saying they have challenged the verdict in the apex court.

"It is informed that a Special Leave Petition has been filed before the Supreme Court. The summer vacation of the Supreme Court would commence from May 20, 2024. By virtue of our order the petitioner is required to be set free and if his release is postponed by a few months, it would curtail his liberty. However, as the Special Leave Petition is filed/registered yesterday only, we deem it appropriate to grant some breathing time to the State to obtain necessary orders from the Supreme Court," the Court said in its May 9 order.

It gave the State government four more weeks for implementation of the April 5 order setting Mr. Gawli free and made it clear that no more extensions would be granted.

Mr. Gawli is the founder of the Akhil Bharatiya Sena and was an MLA from 2004-2009 from Chinchpokli seat of Mumbai.

He was arrested and underwent a trial in 2006 for the murder of Jamsandekar and in August 2012, a sessions court in Mumbai had sentenced him to life imprisonment in the murder case. The court had also imposed a fine of ₹17 lakh on him.