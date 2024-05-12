GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC to hear Hemant Soren’s plea against arrest in land scam case on May 13 

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and former Jharkhand CM had also sought interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections till the court delivers its verdict on his plea against arrest

Updated - May 12, 2024 04:20 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 03:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren attended the last rites of his uncle under police custody, at Nemara village in Ramgarh district, on May 6, 2024.

Jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren attended the last rites of his uncle under police custody, at Nemara village in Ramgarh district, on May 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on May 13 a plea of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the plea of Mr. Soren in which he has challenged the May 3 order of the Jharkhand High Court dismissing his petition against the arrest.

Also read | ED arrests three more in land scam case linked to Hemant Soren

Mr. Soren had also sought interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections till the court delivers its verdict on his plea against arrest.

On May 10, the top court had disposed of his plea seeking a direction to the High Court to deliver its verdict on his petition challenging his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case.

The top court had observed that the petition of Mr. Soren has become infructuous as the High Court has delivered its judgement on May 3 and the JMM leader has already challenged the same in the apex court.

"This has become infructuous," the Bench had told senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Arunabh Chowdhury, who were appearing for Mr. Soren.

Also read | Supreme Court disposes Hemant Soren’s plea against High Court’s delay pronouncing order

In his appeal filed through advocate Praghya Baghel, Mr. Soren said that the High Court had erred in dismissing his plea against the arrest.

On May 3, the High Court dismissed his plea and denied him bail in the money laundering case.

Watch | Hemant Soren arrested by ED | All you need to know

Mr. Soren was arrested on January 31 in the case after he resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister, and party loyalist and State transport minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.

Mr. Soren is at present lodged in judicial custody at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi.

The ED has alleged that "huge amounts of proceeds of crime" were generated by Mr. Soren through manipulation of official records by showing dummy sellers and purchasers in the guise of forged/bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores of rupees.

