SC to hear Gyanvapi mosque dispute on April 14

April 06, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated its agreement to hear pleas concerning the Gyanvapi mosque dispute on April 14.

Mentioning before a Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud was made by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque.

Mr. Ahmadi requested the court to list the case at an earlier date due to the Ramzan month when Chief Justice Chandrachud said that the issue was anyway listed on April 21.

The CJI then suggested to Mr. Ahmadi to file an application and mention it on April 10, following which the case would be listed on April 14.

“Your Lordships had passed an order in the matter. The area was sealed. There are bathrooms behind. Those were also sealed,” Mr. Ahmadi submitted.

In May last year, the apex court had ordered the securing of the area around which a ‘shivling’ was allegedly found in the mosque premises. However, the court had specified that Muslims would be able to offer namaaz in the mosque.

The court had ordered the District Magistrate to make appropriate arrangements, if not already made, for Muslims to perform wuzu (cleansing) before namaaz at the mosque.

The Supreme Court had also transferred the Gyanvapi Masjid suit proceedings from a civil judge to the District Judge of Varanasi.