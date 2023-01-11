SC to hear Google’s challenge to CCI’s Android order Jan. 16

January 11, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear Google’s plea challenging the ₹1,337-crore penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices.

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the case would be listed on January 16 after senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, for Google, sought an early hearing during oral mentioning hour.

Mr. Singhvi submitted that the “extraordinary directions” of the CCI, which are under challenge, had to be complied with by January 19.

He pointed out that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had not only declined to provide any interim relief to the U.S. company, but had instead posted the case to April, virtually rendering Google’s appeal infructuous.

“There is no finding of abuse of dominance,” Mr. Singhvi contended, adding that there was no evidence to support the findings of the competition watchdog. The appellate tribunal had directed Google to deposit 10% of the fine before its registry in the next four weeks.

Separately, on October 25, CCI had slapped a penalty of ₹936.44 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies. The NCLAT, on Wednesday, refused to provide any interim relief to the tech giant and directed it to deposit 10% of the fine.