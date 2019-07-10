National

Supreme Court to hear early hearing plea for Art. 370

A view of the Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi.

A view of the Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi.  

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would consider the plea seeking urgent hearing of a PIL petition challenging the constitutional validity of Article 370 which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament’s power to make laws for the State. A Bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose took note of the submission of BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay that his PIL be listed for an urgent hearing.

“File a memo. We will see,” the Bench said.

On February 18 this year as well, he had mentioned the PIL for urgent listing for the hearing.

Mr. Upadhyay, in his plea filed in September last year, has contended that the special provision was “temporary” in nature at the time of framing of the Constitution and Article 370(3) lapsed with the dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly on January 26, 1957.

