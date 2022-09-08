SC to hear DVAC’s plea against S.P. Velumani today

It relates to a HC petition to quash corruption charges against the former Minister

Legal Correspondent NEW DELHI
September 08, 2022 22:20 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear in 24 hours a plea by Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against a decision of a Division Bench led by Madras High Court Chief Justice M.N. Bhandari to hear former AIADMK Minister S.P. Velumani’s petitions to quash the corruption cases against him.

Making an oral mention before Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit on Thursday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal pleaded urgency as the hearing in the High Court was scheduled for Friday. Justice Lalit, after perusing the file, said the case would be listed as the first item on the board on Friday.

Chief Justice Bhandari and Justice N. Mala had rejected contentions by the DVAC to list the former Minister’s case before a Single Bench or a Division Bench assigned such cases in the High Court. However, Chief Justice Bhandari’s Bench had reasoned that a connected public interest litigation petition was already pending in the issue, and Mr. Velumani’s petitions could be heard with it to lessen the chances of contradictory orders.

The High Court Bench had also rejected objections about Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju representing the former Minister.

