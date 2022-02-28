SC to hear Cyrus Mistry’s plea to remove remarks against him after 10 days

NEW DELHI The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned by 10 days the hearing on a plea by Shapoorji Pallonji group scion Cyrus Mistry for expunging remarks made against him by the apex court in a judgment upholding Tata group’s decision to remove him as its executive chairman. Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, senior advocate Janak Dwarakadas, for Mr. Mistry, said the remarks in the verdict damaged his character, reputation. Senior advocate Harish Salve for Tata objected to the very maintainability of Mr. Mistry’s plea “We will hear you after 10 days. Let’s see,” the CJI said. The court had, in March last year, set aside a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) decision to re-instate Mr. Mistry as Tata’s Executive Chairman. Mr. Mistry was initially only removed from the post of Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. However, his subsequent actions, including the leaking of a confidential mail to the media to create a “sensation” and passing on information to the Income Tax authorities while claiming to be a “law abiding citizen”, was an open declaration of “all-out war” against the Tatas. These led to his removal as a Director, the court had observed in its 2021 verdict. “Cyrus Pallonji Mistry himself invited trouble,” the apex court had said in its 282-page judgment.