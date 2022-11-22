SC to hear appeal by NIA against bail granted to Anand Teltumbde in the Bhima Koregaon case

November 22, 2022 01:45 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list on November 25 an appeal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the bail granted by the Bombay High Court to activist Anand Teltumbde in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for NIA, urged for a hearing in the next few days as the implementation of the High Court’s bail order was on hold only for a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will hear it on Friday,” the CJI told the law officer.

Also read | Who is Anand Teltumbde, and why was he arrested recently?

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Mr. Teltumbde on November 18 while noting that the only prima facie case made out against him related to alleged association with a terror outfit and support given to it, for which the maximum punishment was imprisonment upto a period of 10 years.

The High Court had noted that Mr. Teltumbde had already spent more than two years in jail.

The High Court, however, had stayed its order for a week so that NIA could approach the Supreme Court.