SC to hear a plea against HC on a bail granted to accused in Kallakurichi student death case

December 15, 2022 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice in a petition challenging the bail granted by the Madras High Court to the Kallakurichi private school correspondent, his wife, the principal and two women teachers who were arrested when large scale rioting took place on the campus following the death of a girl in class 12 on July 13.

A Bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai agreed to hear the petition filed by the student's mother who has challenged the bail order of the High Court on August 26.

The petition contended that the High Court not only granted bail to the influential accused but also gave findings on the merits of the case, against the well-established principle of bail jurisprudence.

"The findings on the merits of the case comes in the way of fair trial and dispensation of justice and are very much beyond the power of the High Court at the stage of consideration of bail," the petition represented by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and advocate Rahul Shyam Bhandari said.

The petition said that the impugned judgment which was passed in a manner as if the High Court was seized of appellate proceedings pertaining to an acquittal, the chances of the complainant getting fair trial was bleak.

"Not only commenting on the merits of the case, the High Court has also clearly ruled out the offence of 305 IPC (abetment of suicide of child or insane person), thereby stating that the offence is not committed despite State’s clear stand that atleast offence, under section 305 IPC, is made out," the petitions argued.

It said the High Court has granted "regular bail to the accused persons who have been alleged to have committed offence of rape as well as murder of minor girl when the investigation is still pending and it being such a sensitive matter, there are high chances the accused persons who are so influential to influence the final investigation".

The allegations were a matter of final investigation/trial hence to give clear findings on merits of the allegations were clearly violation of settled principles of law, it said.